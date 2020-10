Top Stories: Manning Breaks Prison Rules; Hackers Post Data From Affair Site

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chelsea Manning Found Guilty Of Violating Prison Rules.

-- Hackers Appear To Post Customer Data Of Affair-Enabling Website.

And here are more early headlines:

ISIS Beheads Antiquities Scholar In Syria. ( CNN)

Study Says Boston Olympic Effort Planners Underestimated Costs. ( Boston Globe)

NFL, Brady, Don't Seem Close To Settlement In Deflategate Case. ( Washington Post)

Saudi Arabia Reports Dozens Of New MERS Cases. ( Reuters)

White House Warns South Sudan Of Sanctions If Truce Not Signed. ( White House)

Florida To Resume Great Python Challenge Hunt Next Year. ( WQAM-TV)

Hawaiian Flash Flood Forces Tourists To Cling To Trees. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.