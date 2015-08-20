Top Stories: St. Louis Protests; Koreas Trade Fire

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police Use Tear Gas, Arrest 9 During Protests In St. Louis.

-- North And South Korea Trade Artillery Fire: No One Is Hurt.

And here are more early headlines:

China Says Cyanide Levels Near Blast Site High, Insists Water Is Safe. ( Reuters)

El Salvador Gang Violence Leaves 125 Dead In 3 Days. ( AP)

Peru Discovers Mass Graves Linked To Rebel Murders In 1985. ( Reuters)

France, Britain To Increase Calais Security Over Migrants. ( Deutsche Welle)

Obama To Visit New Orleans On Katrina Anniversary. ( White House)

American Airlines To Expand Charter Flights To Cuba This Year. ( MarketWatch)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.