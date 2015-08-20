Top Stories: St. Louis Protests; Koreas Trade Fire
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Police Use Tear Gas, Arrest 9 During Protests In St. Louis.
-- North And South Korea Trade Artillery Fire: No One Is Hurt.
And here are more early headlines:
China Says Cyanide Levels Near Blast Site High, Insists Water Is Safe. ( Reuters)
El Salvador Gang Violence Leaves 125 Dead In 3 Days. ( AP)
Peru Discovers Mass Graves Linked To Rebel Murders In 1985. ( Reuters)
France, Britain To Increase Calais Security Over Migrants. ( Deutsche Welle)
Obama To Visit New Orleans On Katrina Anniversary. ( White House)
American Airlines To Expand Charter Flights To Cuba This Year. ( MarketWatch)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.