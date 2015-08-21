© 2020 WFAE
In Rome, Reported Mafia Don Has Lavish Funeral

Published August 21, 2015 at 7:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news from the old country. A lavish funeral was thrown in Rome yesterday for a purported mob boss. It included an antique horse-drawn carriage, rose petals dropped from a helicopter, a banner at the church that read, you conquered Rome, now you'll conquer paradise. And, yes, music blared from "The Godfather." Imagine, government officials were angry that this was the message sent just as 60 alleged Mafia members had their trial dates set. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition