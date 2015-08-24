Top Stories: Global Markets Fall; Americans Receive French Honor

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Americans Who Thwarted Train Attack Receive France's Legion Of Honor.

-- Led By Big Sell-Off In China, Global Markets Continue Their Slump.

And here are more early headlines:

In Talks, South Korea Insists North Korea Apologize For Land Mines. ( BBC)

Tropical Storm Danny Continues To Weaken In Atlantic. ()

The Latest On Wildfires In Western States. ( AP)

Blast At U.S. Base In Japan; No Injuries. ( Los Angeles Times)

Salvadoran Officials Say 14 Gang Members Killed In Prison "Purge". ( Reuters)

IndyCar Driver Justin Wilson In Coma After Injury From Crash Debris. ( SportingNews)

Boston Police Arrest 2 Men After Threat To Pokemon Championship. ( ABC)

