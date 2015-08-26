© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Univision's Ramos On Trump; Tropical Storm Erika

By Korva Coleman
Published August 26, 2015 at 8:34 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Univision's Jorge Ramos: Journalists Must 'Denounce' Trump's 'Dangerous Words'.

-- Puerto Rico Under Tropical Storm Warning As Erika Gains Steam.

And here are more early headlines:

Colorado Theater Shooter To Be Formally Sentenced Today. ( CNN)

Japan Says Obama Expresses Regret Over Alleged Spying. ( VOA)

Federal Judge Suspends Mississippi Executions Over Lethal Drugs. ( UPI)

Reports Of Chemical Use Against Syrian Civilians. ( BBC)

Border Crisis Worsens Between Colombia And Venezuela. ( Reuters)

Western Wildfires Create Poor Air Quality In Several States. ( AP)

Study Says Traffic Congestion Is Worst In 30 Years. ( Wall Street Journal)

