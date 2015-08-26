Top Stories: Univision's Ramos On Trump; Tropical Storm Erika
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Univision's Jorge Ramos: Journalists Must 'Denounce' Trump's 'Dangerous Words'.
-- Puerto Rico Under Tropical Storm Warning As Erika Gains Steam.
And here are more early headlines:
Colorado Theater Shooter To Be Formally Sentenced Today. ( CNN)
Japan Says Obama Expresses Regret Over Alleged Spying. ( VOA)
Federal Judge Suspends Mississippi Executions Over Lethal Drugs. ( UPI)
Reports Of Chemical Use Against Syrian Civilians. ( BBC)
Border Crisis Worsens Between Colombia And Venezuela. ( Reuters)
Western Wildfires Create Poor Air Quality In Several States. ( AP)
Study Says Traffic Congestion Is Worst In 30 Years. ( Wall Street Journal)
