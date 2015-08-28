© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's A Boy! National Zoo Reveals Surviving Panda Cub's Gender

By Laura Wagner
Published August 28, 2015 at 11:26 AM EDT

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., announced Friday that the surviving cub of giant panda Mei Xiang is a boy.

Genetic testing also showed that he was sired by China's panda, Tian Tian, the zoo tweeted.

The cub, along with another, smaller panda cub (also male) that died earlier this week, were born Saturday. As we reported this week, "The two cubs were born hours apart; the zoo staff had been attempting to give both of them access to their mother, Mei Xiang, but they reportedly had difficulty in switching the cubs."

No news yet of a potential name. It's unclear whether the zoo will wait 100 days to name the panda, per tradition.

You can follow along in real-time as the panda grows by watching the National Zoo's panda cam.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Laura Wagner
See stories by Laura Wagner