Top Stories: E.U. On Migrants; Some Things From The VMA
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- EU Ministers Call Emergency Meeting To Discuss Migrant Crisis.
-- Kanye Is Running For President And One Other Must-Watch VMA Moment.
And here are more early headlines:
ISIS Militants Destroy Another Temple In Palmyra. ( Guardian)
Thailand Seeks 2 New Suspects In Bombing. ( Australian News)
Self-Help Advocate, Wayne Dyer, Dies. ( USA Today)
European Union Calls For Special Meeting On Migrants. ( Wall Street Journal)
Hurricane Fred In Atlantic, Hurricanes Ignacio, Jimena In Pacific. ()
Memorial Held In Washington For 3 Firefighters Killed In Wildfire. ( KIRO-TV)
Closing Arguments In Kansas Murder Trial Of White Supremacist. ( AP)
Legionnaire's Disease Found In Several California Prisoners. ( Los Angeles Times)
Cubs Pitcher Arrieta Throws MLB's 6th No-Hitter Of The Season. ( CBSSports)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.