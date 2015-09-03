© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Guatemalan President Resigns; Ky. Clerk Faces Federal Hearing

By Korva Coleman
Published September 3, 2015 at 9:39 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Guatemalan President Otto Pérez Molina Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal.

-- Kentucky Clerk Is Due In Federal Court For Contempt Hearing.

-- China Flexes Muscles With Parade, But Announces Troop Cut.

And here are more early headlines:

Migrants In Hungarian Train Station Can't Travel Further By Train. ( New York Times)

Obama Travels To Alaskan Village Above Arctic Circle. ( Alaska Dispatch News)

Separate Trials For 6 Baltimore Officers Charged In Freddie Gray's Death. ( Washington Post)

Vigil For Slain Illinois Officer As Manhunt Continues. ( NBC)

Biden To Discuss Iran Deal With Florida Jewish Leaders. ( Miami Herald)

Overgrown Australian Sheep Gives Up 88 Pounds Of Fleece. ( ABC Online)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman