Top Stories: Ky. Same-Sex Marriage License; Jobless Rate At 5.1%

-- U.N. Calls On European Union To Accept 200,000 Refugees.

-- Obama To Reassure Saudi King Amid Concerns Over Iran Nuclear Deal.



-- Unemployment Rate Dips To 5.1% Amid 173,000 New Jobs In August.

-- Kentucky Clerk's Office Issues Same-Sex Marriage License.

Gunman At Sacramento College Kills 1, Injures 2 And Escapes. ( Sacramento Bee)

Chinese Ships In Bering Sea Retracing Voyage. ( Reuters)

Blasts In Egypt's Sinai Injure Peacekeepers, Including 4 Americans. ( Reuters)

Woman Accused Of Lying To Police Searching For Officer's Killers. ( USA Today)

Report Finds Texas Hospital Was Unprepared For 1st Ebola Patient. ( AP)

New Crew Arrives At Crowded International Space Station. ( Space.com)

