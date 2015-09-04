© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Ky. Same-Sex Marriage License; Jobless Rate At 5.1%

By Korva Coleman
Published September 4, 2015 at 9:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.N. Calls On European Union To Accept 200,000 Refugees.

-- Obama To Reassure Saudi King Amid Concerns Over Iran Nuclear Deal.

-- Unemployment Rate Dips To 5.1% Amid 173,000 New Jobs In August.

-- Kentucky Clerk's Office Issues Same-Sex Marriage License.

And here are more early headlines:

Gunman At Sacramento College Kills 1, Injures 2 And Escapes. ( Sacramento Bee)

Chinese Ships In Bering Sea Retracing Voyage. ( Reuters)

Blasts In Egypt's Sinai Injure Peacekeepers, Including 4 Americans. ( Reuters)

Woman Accused Of Lying To Police Searching For Officer's Killers. ( USA Today)

Report Finds Texas Hospital Was Unprepared For 1st Ebola Patient. ( AP)

New Crew Arrives At Crowded International Space Station. ( Space.com)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
