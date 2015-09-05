Episode 648: The Benefits of Bankruptcy

When Roddey Player's family business started going south after 60 years, he did everything he could to avoid the big failure: bankruptcy. But what's painful for Roddey might just be the secret weapon of the U.S. economy.

On today's show: we go to Charlotte, North Carolina and follow one company's path through bankruptcy with creditors, debts, pride and shame, all jumbled up in this very American idea that has helped set our economy apart for more than 100 years.

