Fire At Washington State Planned Parenthood Clinic Deemed Arson

Investigators in Pullman, Washington, have determined that a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in the city was intentionally set.

The three-year-old clinic, the scene of a major anti-abortion demonstration last month, is considered structurally unsafe following the blaze that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

No one was hurt.

The Spokesman-Review reports:

"FBI Special Agent Frank Harrill said federal agencies were involved because of the history of domestic terrorists targeting providers offering abortion services.

"In 1996, a Planned Parenthood clinic in Spokane Valley was bombed. Four men were convicted in the blast."

The clinic's website says it provides abortion referrals, but not abortions.

The Pullman clinic was one of dozens targeted by anti-abortion protesters following the release by activists of a series of sting videos showing Planned Parenthood executives acknowledging that the organization receives money from the sale of fetal tissue.

"This is an appalling act of violence towards Planned Parenthood, but unfortunately a predictable ripple effect from the false and incendiary attacks that fuel violence from extremists," Karl Eastlund, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said in a statement.

