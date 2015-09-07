© 2020 WFAE
Historian Elizabeth Archibald Examines Travel Tips From Medieval Times

Published September 7, 2015 at 7:06 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Labor Day being a big travel holiday, historian Elizabeth Archibald looked back at travel tips from Medieval times. In the Washington Post, she finds that, like today, Medieval travelers were offered tips on lodging, local phrases, food to carry like cured tongue and sights to see, mostly shrines. Then there's this travel warning by a pilgrim going by boat - book early, or you'll get a smelly seat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition