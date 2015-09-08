© 2020 WFAE
Chicago Seeing 'Extremely High' Level Of Shootings, Says Pastor

Published September 8, 2015 at 12:40 PM EDT

Over the long holiday weekend, eight people were killed and another 46 were wounded in gun violence across Chicago, including in neighborhoods that don’t usually see crime of that kind. Pastor Corey Brooks tells Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti that a lack of opportunity is one of the reasons why the violence is spreading and why more young people are turning to gangs, guns and violence. Brooks is known as the “rooftop pastor” because he once slept for three months on the roof of a shutdown hotel to protest gun violence.

