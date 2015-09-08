Next To The iPhone, Apple TV Looks Mediocre. Will That Change?

Apple will hold its latest product announcement ceremony on Wednesday in San Francisco, and it’s in a larger venue than normal. Apple super-fans are excited about a bigger iPad that may be announced, along with an iPhone that uses a new technology to press the screen and give user feedback.

But the product that Apple seems to have fallen behind on is the product that many Americans use for hours and hours every day – the television. Will that change? Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Dawn Chmielewski of Re/code for a preview of the Apple event.

Guest

Dawn Chmielewski, senior editor of mobile at Re/code. She tweets @DawnC331.

