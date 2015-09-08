Tribune Publishing Fires L.A. Times CEO

Austin Beutner was fired Monday as publisher and CEO of the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune. He had headed The Times for just over a year, since August 2014.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about what led to the firing and the changing expectations for leaders of newspapers in the digital journalism age.

Guest

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.