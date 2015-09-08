© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tribune Publishing Fires L.A. Times CEO

Published September 8, 2015 at 1:12 PM EDT
Austin Beutner has been fired as publisher of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune. (Twitter)
Austin Beutner has been fired as publisher of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune. (Twitter)

Austin Beutner was fired Monday as publisher and CEO of the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune. He had headed The Times for just over a year, since August 2014.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about what led to the firing and the changing expectations for leaders of newspapers in the digital journalism age.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.