Chess Player Spotted Blinking Excessively Ejected For Cheating

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A player at a chess tournament in Italy may have figured out a creative way to cheat - Morse code. A referee thought low-ranked Arcangelo Ricciardi was winning a little too much. Then he noticed Ricciardi blinking and holding his hand under his armpit. He was bounced from the tournament, accused of using a hidden camera and blinking Morse code with someone outside. Ricciardi denies cheating, saying yoga made him a better player.