How Are Our Screens Changing Us Now?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published September 11, 2015 at 9:31 AM EDT
"Sometimes we spend more time imagining how our screens will change the future than really understanding how our screens are changing us right now." — Guy Raz

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part I.

Host Guy Raz raises the curtain on a special two-part TED Radio Hour episode about our ambivalent relationships with our screens.

We hear audio from a Facebook press conference call in which CEO Mark Zuckerburg describes virtual reality as a development that will revolutionize our lives — like the PC, the Internet and the smartphone.

That's what's coming. But already, our screens are immersive and almost inescapable.

