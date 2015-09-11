When It Comes To Kids, Is All Screen Time Equal?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part I.

About Dimitri Christakis' TED Talk

Pediatrician Dimitri Christakis explains how different forms of screen time affects kids and their ability to learn and develop.

About Dimitri Christakis

Dimitri Christakis is the director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development at Seattle Children's Research Institute. He's also a pediatrician at Seattle Children's Hospital and professor in the School of Medicine at University of Washington.

He has devoted his career to investigating how early experiences affect children and to helping parents improve their children's early learning environments.

He is the author of more than 170 research articles and a textbook on pediatrics, and co-author of the book The Elephant in the Living Room: Make Television Work for Your Kids.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.