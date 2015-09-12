Fresh Air Weekend: White Nationalists And Trump; Baseball's Intangibles; Alison Brie

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How White Nationalist Groups Found Their Candidate In Donald Trump:Reporter Evan Osnos says the removal of the Confederate flag from South Carolina's state house reinvigorated extremist white-rights groups. Then, he says, "into that moment dropped Donald Trump."

What Intangibles Go Into Winning Team Sports?:In Intangiball, baseball writer Lonnie Wheeler argues that players who work hard, set good examples and mentor other players can make teams better in ways that are easy to see — but hard to measure.

Alison Brie Discusses 'Mad Men,' 'Community' And Her Start In Show Business:Following her breakout TV roles, actress Alison Brie moves to the big screen in Sleeping with Other People,a romantic comedy about serial cheaters who meet up 12 years after having a one-night stand.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

