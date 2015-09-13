Japan Lemur ISO Mate: Must Love Trees

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Now from one relationship story to another - lemur love. A zoo in Japan is sending a female aye-aye lemur to a conservation trust on the island of Jersey in the English Channel. Granted, Jersey is better-known for its cows than its lemurs, but zoologists at the island's wildlife conservation trust are hoping that the Ala, the female lemur, will get together with a male lemur for what has been described as an extended romantic vacation. The purpose of the trip is to diversify the gene pool of the species. That'll have to wait a while, though, as Ala will spend her first four months on the island in quarantine. Now, who said romance is dead? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.