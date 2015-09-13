U.S. 'Disrupted' Threat Ahead Of Pope's Visit, Congressman Says

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, says he's "concerned" about security for Pope Francis' visit to the U.S. next week after Washington "disrupted" one threat and continues to monitor others.

Asked about the pope's upcoming visit, McCaul, appearing on ABC's This Week, said: "I'm concerned. I was briefed by the Secret Service in a classified setting. The pope is a very — I'm Catholic, by the way — he is a very passionate man. He likes to get out with the people. And with that comes a large security risk."

The pontiff is scheduled to visit New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia after winding up a visit to Cuba.

"We are monitoring very closely threats against the pope as he comes in to the United States. We have disrupted one particular case in particular," McCaul said. "But as that date approaches, I think we're all very — be very vigilant to protect him as he comes into the United States."

