Kenny Loggins Performs In Virginia Man's Living Room

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DANGER ZONE")

KENNY LOGGINS: (Singing) Danger zone.

GREENE: It turns out that danger zone is a Virginia living room. That is where Kenny Loggins performed Sunday night. Fox 5 got the audio.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LOGGINS: (Singing) Danger zone.

GREENE: This was all thanks to Erick Sanchez, who launched a Kickstarter campaign called, I want Kenny Loggins to play in my living room. He raised $30,000 to make it happen.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DANGER ZONE")

LOGGINS: (Singing) Out along the edge is always where I burn to be.

You're where you always burn to be, MORNING EDITION.