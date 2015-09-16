© 2020 WFAE
Abandoned Louisville Houses Take A Toll On Neighbors

Published September 16, 2015 at 1:50 PM EDT
More than 8,000 vacant or abandoned houses are scattered across Louisville. (w.marsh/Flickr)
There are thousands and thousands of vacant and abandoned properties scattered throughout the country. About 8,000 of them are in Louisville, Kentucky. Drive through nearly any neighborhood and you’ll likely see an overgrown lot or a crumbling home.

But, a quick glance from a car can be a far different experience than living next to such a property. Jake Ryan from Here & Now contributor WFPL reports.

