The Second GOP Debate In 100 Words (And A Video)

If you missed the second Republican presidential debate of the 2016 race Wednesday night, our friends at It's All Politics have wall-to-wall coverage. If you want a quickie, here's a 100-word recap — and video clip — of what happened:

A three-hour debate was dominated by confrontations between Donald Trump and his GOP opponents. Rand Paul called Trump "sophomoric." Trump accused George W. Bush of bringing about an Obama administration. Jeb Bush replied: "There is one thing I know for sure, he kept us safe." Chris Christie called for a better debate. Ultimately, the debate was more sober and muted than the first. Carly Fiorina and Marco Rubio stood sharp with concrete answers on foreign policy. John Kasich and Paul stood apart from their party saying they wouldn't automatically rip apart the Iran deal. But here's the exchange worth watching:

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.