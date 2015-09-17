'Computer Issue' Grounds American Airlines Flights

Updated at 2:30 p.m. ET

This tweet from American Airlines:

We’ve resolved connectivity issues that caused challenges at DFW, ORD and MIA. We’re sorry and will have you on your way soon. — americanair (@AmericanAir) September 17, 2015

Our original post is here:

American Airlines flights have been temporarily grounded across the country because of an apparent glitch in one of the carrier's computer systems.

CNBC first reported the delays.

Numerous customers tweeted complaints about delays and the airline responded:

@dmgolfer We’re working to resolve technical issues and apologize for the inconvenience. — americanair (@AmericanAir) September 17, 2015

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that computer issues were causing delays.

A spokesman for American Airlines said the carrier was working to fix the issue.

The problem follows similar computer problems at airlines in recent years.

Last month, airlines experienced delays due to technical issues at Washington's Reagan National Airport. And, in July, a network router problem grounded United Airlines flights for more than an hour.

