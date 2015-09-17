© 2020 WFAE
Fed Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged, Citing Low Inflation

Published September 17, 2015 at 3:11 PM EDT
Dow soars over 250 points ahead of federal interest rate announcement. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The Federal Reserve is keeping U.S. interest rates at record lows in the face of threats from a weak global economy, persistently low inflation and unstable financial markets.

Wrapping up a closely watched meeting, Fed officials say that while the U.S. job market is solid, recent global developments may “restrain economic activity” and further drag down already low inflation.

Signs of a sharp slowdown in China have intensified fear among investors about the U.S. and global economy. And low oil prices and a high-priced dollar have kept inflation undesirably muted.

Before year’s end, many analysts still expect the Fed to raise its key short-term rate, which it’s kept near zero since 2008. A higher Fed rate would eventually send rates up on many consumer and business loans.

