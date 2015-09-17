The Many Schools Of GOP Tax Reform

Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate revealed several different visions for the future of American tax policy. There were calls for a flat tax, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush pushed his own multi-faceted plan, and billionaire Donald Trump left the typical GOP reservation altogether with his proposal for a progressive income tax.

Jim Tankersley of The Washington Post joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about the ways Republican candidates are hoping to shake up tax policy, and what it could mean for American taxpayers.

Guest

Jim Tankersley, economic policy correspondent at The Washington Post. He tweets @jimtankersley.

