The Many Schools Of GOP Tax Reform
Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate revealed several different visions for the future of American tax policy. There were calls for a flat tax, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush pushed his own multi-faceted plan, and billionaire Donald Trump left the typical GOP reservation altogether with his proposal for a progressive income tax.
Jim Tankersley of The Washington Post joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about the ways Republican candidates are hoping to shake up tax policy, and what it could mean for American taxpayers.
Guest
- Jim Tankersley, economic policy correspondent at The Washington Post. He tweets @jimtankersley.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.