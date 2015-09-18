After You Die, What Happens To The Digital You?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part II

About Adam Ostrow's TED Talk

Many of us have a second self, a virtual personality composed of posts and tweets stored in the cloud. Adam Ostrow asks: What happens to that personality after you die?

About Adam Ostrow

Adam Ostrow is the editor-in-chief at Mashable, a role in which he is responsible for defining and implementing strategic initiatives across the organization.

Ostrow has been quoted by numerous mainstream media outlets, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, USA Today and The Times of London.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.