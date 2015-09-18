Balkan States Struggle To Keep Migrants Out

To migrants fleeing war and poverty, there were two starkly conflicting messages from Croatia this week: On Wednesday, it was “Welcome.” Today, it’s don’t stay.

What changed is that more than 14,000 migrants have entered the country in just the last two days. Croatia’s Prime Minister Zoran Milanović says his country is simply not equipped to bear the burden. Other European leaders insist the country is still obliged to take the migrants — many of them refugees — under European Union rules.

Associated Press reporter Danica Kirka joined Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the situation.

Guest

Danica Kirka, from the Associated Press. She tweets @DanicaKirka.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.