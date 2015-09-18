© 2020 WFAE
Why Build A Virtual World?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published September 18, 2015 at 9:05 AM EDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part II

About Philip Rosedale's Talk

Why build a virtual world? Philip Rosedale talks about the virtual civilization world he created, Second Life, and how virtual reality might only get better — and more integral to our lives.

About Philip Rosedale

Philip Rosedale is the founder of Second Life, a virtual civilization, which he created during his time at Linden Lab. Rosedale more recently founded High Fidelity, a company working on the next generation of virtual worlds.

