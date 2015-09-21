Top Stories: Seattle Teachers Ratify Contract; VW Admits Deception
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Seattle School Teachers Ratify Contract Negotiated During Strike.
-- How Equal Is American Opportunity? Survey Shows Attitudes Vary By Race.
-- Volkswagen Stock Plummets As CEO Apologizes For Emissions Cheat.
And here are more early headlines:
Body Found Near California Fire, As Dozens More Homes Burn. ( AP)
1st Muslim U.S. Congressman Responds To Ben Carson On A Muslim President. ( Time)
E.U. Leaders To Meet As Thousands Of Migrants Reach Austria. ( BBC)
Apple Finds Malware In Its App Store, iPhone, iPad Targeted. ( Wall Street Journal)
World Rugby Rules Could Be Changed To Lower Concussions. ( Telegraph)
2 Lawmakers Propose Stonewall Inn As National Monument To LGBT Rights. ( Politico)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.