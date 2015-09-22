Top Stories: Volkswagen's Emission Software; Walker Ends Campaign

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 11 Million Cars Worldwide Have Emissions 'Defeat Device', Volkswagen Says.

-- Scott Walker Ends Presidential Campaign With A Shot At Trump.



Chinese President Xi Arrives In U.S. Today, Will Meet Obama This Week. ( Los Angeles Times)

ACLU Alleges Kentucky Clerk Is Improperly Changing Marriage Licenses. ( NBC)

E.U. Ministers Meeting Today To Discuss Migrant Crisis. ( BBC)

Burkina Faso Coup Leaders Face Attack Unless They Disarm. ( Reuters)

Senate To Take Up Abortion Ban, Democrats Expected To Block It. ( AP)

Military Jet Crashes In California, Pilot Safely Ejects. ( USA Today)

Indonesia Orders 4 Firms To Stop Work; They Allegedly Started Forest Fires. ( Jakarta Globe)

Violence Follows Nepal's Adoption Of A New Constitution. ( Reuters)

