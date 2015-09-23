Men Busted Outside Md. Prison With Drugs, Porn — And A Drone

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If Amazon can use drones to make deliveries, maybe private citizens can. Authorities believe two men were planning to do that in western Maryland. They were found outside a prison. They had a drone - and drugs - and pornography. It's alleged they were planning to use the drone to fly that material to an inmate inside the walls. The plot was stopped, meaning that for now inmates have to revert to files in cakes, hollowed-out Bibles and tunnels. It's MORNING EDITION.