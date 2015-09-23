U.S. And China Consider A Cybersecurity Accord

China’s President Xi Jinping started his seven-day tour of the U.S. with a speech to American technology firms and analysts, pledging to fight cybercrime and to disallow the Chinese government from overseas commercial theft and state hacking.

China has long been suspected by U.S. officials of stealing government information and intellectual property, and many openly worry about the possibility of more serious cyber violence. But, aiming to quell fears on both sides, the U.S. and China are negotiating what could be the first cyberspace arms accord in the world.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Scott Borg of the U.S. Cyber Consequences Unit about what that accord would mean for the future of cyber warfare and fragile U.S.-China relations.

Guest

Scott Borg, director of the U.S. Cyber Consequences Unit.

