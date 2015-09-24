A Closer Look At Business And Tech Issues On Table Between China And U.S.

The head of China, President Xi Jinping, will continue his U.S. visit this week with a trip to the White House.

On Thusday, Xi will be having a private dinner with President Obama. On Friday, there will be an official summit, a 21-gun salute and a formal state dinner, complete with brass bands.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss some of the economic and technology issues coming up between the two countries.

Guest

Marilyn Geewax, NPR’s senior business editor. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

