A Closer Look At Business And Tech Issues On Table Between China And U.S.

Published September 24, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a gathering of CEOs and other executives at the main campus of Microsoft Corp. in Washington state. Jinping is expected to arrive in Washington D.C. Thursday. (Photo by Ted S. Warren/Pool/Getty Images)
The head of China, President Xi Jinping, will continue his U.S. visit this week with a trip to the White House.

On Thusday, Xi will be having a private dinner with President Obama. On Friday, there will be an official summit, a 21-gun salute and a formal state dinner, complete with brass bands.

NPR’s  Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss some of the economic and technology issues coming up between the two countries.

