© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Deadly Hajj Stampede; The Pope Addresses Congress

By Korva Coleman
Published September 24, 2015 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Stampede Strikes Hajj Pilgrimage Near Mecca, Killing Hundreds.

-- The Pope Will Address A Congress That's Much More Christian Than America.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate To Vote On Spending Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown. ( Politico)

China Orders 300 Planes From Boeing. ( Seattle Times)

7 Deaths Now Blamed On California Wildfires. ( NBC)

2 Washington State Officers Cleared In Death Of Mexican Throwing Rocks. ( Reuters)

Scientists Say California's Giant Sequoias Feeling Drought Effect. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman