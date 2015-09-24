Top Stories: Deadly Hajj Stampede; The Pope Addresses Congress
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Stampede Strikes Hajj Pilgrimage Near Mecca, Killing Hundreds.
-- The Pope Will Address A Congress That's Much More Christian Than America.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate To Vote On Spending Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown. ( Politico)
China Orders 300 Planes From Boeing. ( Seattle Times)
7 Deaths Now Blamed On California Wildfires. ( NBC)
2 Washington State Officers Cleared In Death Of Mexican Throwing Rocks. ( Reuters)
Scientists Say California's Giant Sequoias Feeling Drought Effect. ( AP)
