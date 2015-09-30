© 2020 WFAE
Dog Drives His Owner's Truck Into A Lake

Published September 30, 2015 at 5:57 AM EDT

This could happen to any dog owner. A man in Ellsworth, Maine, walked his Yorkshire terrier.

Which wanted to fight another dog. So the man put his terrier in his truck.

And the dog put the truck in gear.

It started rolling, downhill, 75 feet, into a lake.

And sank in 10 feet of water.

A family friend dove in to rescue the dog, and it's easy to imagine that dog's face - freshly bathed, completely oblivious, wondering where's the food.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition