'Protected Intersection' For Bikes Opens In Salt Lake City

“Protected intersections,” designed to prevent car-bicycle collisions, have long existed in the Netherlands, but they are just catching on in the U.S.

After a former video game maker in Oregon created a video (below) explaining the design, one was recently built in Davis, California, and another in Salt Lake City, Utah, and plans are being discussed in cities across the country.

Here & Now’s Robin Young discusses the new protected intersection with Robin Hutcheson, Salt Lake City’s transportation director, and Jennifer Dill, director of the National Institute for Transportation & Communities at Portland State University.

Guests

Robin Hutcheson , transportation director for Salt Lake City. She tweets @rchslc.

, transportation director for Salt Lake City. She tweets @rchslc. Jennifer Dill, director of the National Institute for Transportation & Communities at Portland State University. She tweets @JenniferDillPSU.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.