WATCH: One Baseball Fan's Very Bad Day

So, maybe you've been having a bad day.

We're pretty sure that one guy — a baseball fan at Tuesday's Yankees game — can one up you.

The man was sitting along the third base line and got three chances to catch a ball. The guy fumbled all of them:

The good news: He eventually did get a ball, and he — and the woman sitting next to him — seemed to get over the mishaps just fine.

On this blog, we know someone who might be able to teach this guy some moves.)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.