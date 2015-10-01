Top Stories: Afghan Troops In Kunduz; Hurricane Joaquin
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Afghan Force Says It Has Retaken Kunduz From Taliban.
-- Joaquin Lashes Bahamas, Could Have Eastern U.S. In Crosshairs.
-- Syrian Opposition Says Russian Airstrikes Aren't Targeting ISIS.
And here are more early headlines:
A New Blast Shakes Chinese City, A Day After Package Bombs Go Off. ( AFP)
It's Now Legal To Buy Recreational Pot In Oregon. ( The Oregonian)
If Elected, Trump Vows To Repatriate All Syrian Refugees In U.S. ( NBC)
Trial Opening For Former Coal Company Executive In Accident Lawsuit. ( West Virgina Metro News)
Report: Fertilizer Company To Settle Huge Waste Lawsuit For $2 Billion. ( AP)
A Single Ticket Matched The Winning $310 Million Powerball. ( Chicago Tribune)
