Customs agents in Paris seized 115 live scorpions.

They'd come from Cameroon, bound for the U.S., marked as samples for medical research though the shipper sells "animal companions."

Screeners in Denver noticed bottles labeled T-N-T. They cleared the area.

And they found the bottles held bath salts.

They bottles labeled T-n-T were wedding favors at the marriage of people whose names both start with T.

