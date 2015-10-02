© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hurricane Joaquin May Miss U.S. But Multiple Weather Systems Pose Concerns

Published October 2, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
A bull dozer builds sand berms on the beach in preparation for Hurricane Joaquin in Long Beach, New York. The category 4 storm is currently near the Bahamas and has the potential to make landfall in the Long Island region early next week. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
A bull dozer builds sand berms on the beach in preparation for Hurricane Joaquin in Long Beach, New York. The category 4 storm is currently near the Bahamas and has the potential to make landfall in the Long Island region early next week. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Computer models are now showing a shrinking likelihood that Joaquin will make landfall in the U.S., even as the hurricane batters the Bahamas with heavy winds, rain and coastal flooding. The National Hurricane Center says the Category 4 storm is “extremely dangerous.”

Bryan Norcross, senior hurricane specialist at The Weather Channel, tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that even if Joaquin moves offshore and doesn’t make landfall, there are three weather systems that continue to cause dangerous winds, rainfall and potential flooding for the U.S. Eastern seaboard.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.