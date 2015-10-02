Top Stories: Kim Davis's Papal Meeting; Jobless Rate Steady
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Vatican Details Pope's Meeting With Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis.
-- Economy Adds 142,000 New Jobs; Unemployment Steady At 5.1%.
And here are more early headlines:
Flint, Michigan Residents Can't Drink Tap Water Due To High Lead Levels. ( WWJ)
At Least 11 Killed In U.S. Military Plane Crash In Afghanistan. ( VOA)
Hurricane Joaquin Forecast To Move Away From U.S. ()
U.S. Will Reach Its Debt Limit Nov. 5. ( The Hill)
French, Russian Leaders In Paris To Discuss Ukraine, Syria. ( BBC)
L.A. Prosecutors Reviewing Assault Allegations Against Bill Cosby. ( Los Angeles Times)
Earls Of Leicester Are Big Winners At Bluegrass Music Awards. ( Tennessean)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.