Top Stories: Kim Davis's Papal Meeting; Jobless Rate Steady

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Vatican Details Pope's Meeting With Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis.

-- Economy Adds 142,000 New Jobs; Unemployment Steady At 5.1%.

And here are more early headlines:

Flint, Michigan Residents Can't Drink Tap Water Due To High Lead Levels. ( WWJ)

At Least 11 Killed In U.S. Military Plane Crash In Afghanistan. ( VOA)

Hurricane Joaquin Forecast To Move Away From U.S. ()

U.S. Will Reach Its Debt Limit Nov. 5. ( The Hill)

French, Russian Leaders In Paris To Discuss Ukraine, Syria. ( BBC)

L.A. Prosecutors Reviewing Assault Allegations Against Bill Cosby. ( Los Angeles Times)

Earls Of Leicester Are Big Winners At Bluegrass Music Awards. ( Tennessean)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.