Debut Album From Algiers Called 'Revolutionary'

The trio known as Algiers fuses gospel and punk music to confront racism, cultural assimilation and other issues specific to the American experience.

The band members are from Georgia, and there is a distinct Southern sound to much of their music.

Franklin James Fisher, Algiers’ lead singer and songwriter, talks to Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about the band’s mission.

Franklin James Fisher, lead singer and songwriter for the band Algiers.

