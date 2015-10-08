© 2020 WFAE
Rep. Mo Brooks: McCarthy Not Conservative Enough For House Speaker

Published October 8, 2015 at 2:33 PM EDT
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. (left) is pictured on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 28, 2011. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
In an unexpected announcement Thursday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy dropped out of the race to succeed John Boehner as House speaker.

Although the Republican representative from California was expected to win, his support was undermined Wednesday night when the Freedom Caucus, a 40-member conservative splinter group, endorsed Republican Rep. Daniel Webster of Florida instead.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, a member of the Freedom Caucus, for his reaction.

  • Mo Brooks, Republican congressman representing Alabama’s 5th congressional district. He tweets @RepMoBrooks.

