What We Learned This Week About The Volkswagen Scandal

On Thursday, Volkswagen’s U.S. executive Michael Horn apologized before a congressional committee for the deception over software that evades emissions tests. The automaker is mired in an emissions cheating scandal that affects half a million cars in the U.S. and 11 million around the world.

There’s also news today that federal and California regulators are investigating a second computer program in Volkswagen diesel cars that also impacts emissions controls. Mike Regan of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

Mike Regan,editor at Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.