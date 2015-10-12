Iran Says Washington Post Reporter Jason Rezaian Has Been Convicted

An Iranian court has convicted Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian, according to a court spokesman on Iranian state television. There aren’t many details, however.

Rezaian has been detained in Iran for nearly 15 months on charges including espionage, but it’s not clear which charges Rezaian was convicted of or what the sentence might be. Rezaian’s imprisonment in Iran is the longest of any Western journalist since the current regime came into power in Iran in 1979.

Washington Post foreign editor Douglas Jehl talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the case and the United States’ relationship with Iran.

Guest

Douglas Jehl, foreign editor of The Washington Post. He tweets @jehld.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.