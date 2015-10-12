Top Stories: Economics Nobel; Dell To Buy EMC For $67 Billion

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 2015 Nobel Prize In Economics Is Awarded To Angus Deaton Of Princeton.



-- Dell Says It's Buying Data Storage Company EMC In Deal Worth $67 Billion.



And here are more early headlines:

South Carolina Drops Boil Water Order For More Homes. ( The State)

Report: Turkey Says Suicide Bombers Carried Out Saturday Attacks. ( Hurriyet)

NATO Chopper Crash Kills 5 In Afghanistan. ( BBC)

Obama Discusses Syria In 60 Minutes Interview. ( CBS)

Memphis Police Officer Fatally Shot In 2nd Case This Year. ( Memphis Commercial Appeal)

Suicide Bombings Kill At Least 38 In Chad Over The Weekend. ( AP)

Settlement Reached In Case Of Deadly Texas Fertilizer Plant Blast. ( Waco Tribune)

Average U.S. Price For Gallon Of Regular Gas Falls To $2.34. ( Bloomberg)

Hundreds Of Southwest Airlines Flights Delayed After Technical Problem. ( USA Today)

