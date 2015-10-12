Top Stories: Economics Nobel; Dell To Buy EMC For $67 Billion
-- 2015 Nobel Prize In Economics Is Awarded To Angus Deaton Of Princeton.
-- Dell Says It's Buying Data Storage Company EMC In Deal Worth $67 Billion.
South Carolina Drops Boil Water Order For More Homes. ( The State)
Report: Turkey Says Suicide Bombers Carried Out Saturday Attacks. ( Hurriyet)
NATO Chopper Crash Kills 5 In Afghanistan. ( BBC)
Obama Discusses Syria In 60 Minutes Interview. ( CBS)
Memphis Police Officer Fatally Shot In 2nd Case This Year. ( Memphis Commercial Appeal)
Suicide Bombings Kill At Least 38 In Chad Over The Weekend. ( AP)
Settlement Reached In Case Of Deadly Texas Fertilizer Plant Blast. ( Waco Tribune)
Average U.S. Price For Gallon Of Regular Gas Falls To $2.34. ( Bloomberg)
Hundreds Of Southwest Airlines Flights Delayed After Technical Problem. ( USA Today)
