© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No More Nudity In Playboy

Published October 13, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
The first issue of Playboy magazine featuring Marilyn Monroe, left, and a boxed DVD set of Playboy magazines from the 1950s are shown in New York on Monday, July 16, 2007. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
The first issue of Playboy magazine featuring Marilyn Monroe, left, and a boxed DVD set of Playboy magazines from the 1950s are shown in New York on Monday, July 16, 2007. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Playboy magazine will no longer publish images of nude women beginning this spring, though the magazine will still have photographs of women in suggestive poses, according to a statement from Playboy. It’s part of a big redesign, and an effort to attract more readers.

The company’s chief executive Scott Flanders told The New York Times that the Internet has changed things for his publication. “You’re now one click away from every sex act imaginable for free. And so it’s just passé at this juncture,” he said.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson takes a look at this business decision with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.