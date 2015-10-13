The First Democratic Presidential Debate In 100 Words (And A Video)

If you missed the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Tuesday evening, our friends at It's All Politics have wall-to-wall coverage. If you want a quickie, here's a 100-word recap — and video clip — of what happened:

Bernie Sanders foreshadowed a subdued debate without attacks. But he and Hillary Clinton had many clashes. When Clinton attacked him for voting against the Brady Bill, Sanders shouted, "All the shouting in the world is not going to ... keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have those guns." They disagreed on Clinton's support of a no-fly zone in Syria and Sanders' support for legalizing pot. Sanders declined to score points, backing Clinton over the email issue. Martin O'Malley wedged himself into the debate; Lincoln Chafee and Jim Webb did little to stand out. The must-watch moment:

